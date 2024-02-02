The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Sept. 17, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I had quite the week of live shows. It started Monday night when my friend, Rob, invited me to join him for Goose in Charlottesville that night. Tuesday Helen and I caught the Hot Seats at the Shockoe Sessions. Friday it was Dark Star Orchestra ay Maymont. Then we closed the week with Dallas Ugly in our yard for the 2024 finale of the 3902 House Concerts. What a show!

We’ll hear from all these bands plus a bunch of others including the Old 97s and I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see them at the Broadberry on Friday night. So keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Browning Bryant Liverpool Fool (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records
Bellwether Second-Hand Love Bellwether Cobraside
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings The Day the Mississippi Died Woodland Acony Records
Browning Bryant Leave the Rest to Molly (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records
The Hot Seats Compliance Stupid Mountain Too Big The Hot Seats
Dark Star Orchestra Going Down the Road Feeling Bad (Live) Live @ the Warfield, San Francisco, CA, 2-2-2024 DSO LLC
Goose Rock The Casbah Live at The Fox Theatre Goose
Dallas Ugly Sleight of Hand Watch Me Learn Dallas Ugly
Dallas Ugly Born Crying Born Crying - Single Dallas Ugly
Ramones Rock 'N' Roll High School Rock 'N' Roll High School (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Rhino/Warner Records
The Arcadian Wild Dopamine Welcome (reframed) The Arcadian Wild
Dallas Ugly Big Signs Big Signs - Single Dallas Ugly
Peter Frampton It's a Plain Shame Wind of Change A&M
Humble Pie Live with Me Humble Pie A&M
The Herd From the Underworld The Herd: Paradise and Underworld, the Complete Collection Cloud 9 Music
Old 97's How Lovely All It Was The Grand Theatre Vol.2 New West Records
White Animals My Baby Put Me On The Shelf Star Time Dread Records
Old 97's Where the Road Goes American Primitive ATO Records
White Animals Man Of Constant Dread Star Time Dread Records
Sunny War Love's Death Bed (feat. Allison Russell) Anarchist Gospel New West Records
The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go The Wildmans Mountain Fever Records
Carrie Rodriguez & Chip Taylor My Bucket's Got a Hole In It Red Dog Tracks Train Wreck Records
Riley Downing, Sam Doores & The Tumbleweeds Silver & Gold Holy Cross Blues Dollartone Records
Coconut Records West Coast Nighttiming Young Baby Records
Joanna Sternberg A Country Dance A Country Dance QFTF
Axus Bliss Survive Survive - Single Axus Bliss
Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford I Need Your Lovin' Return of the One Hit Wonders: The 60s Delta Music

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Sept. 16, 2024
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 