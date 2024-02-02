Notes: Hey Listeners,



I had quite the week of live shows. It started Monday night when my friend, Rob, invited me to join him for Goose in Charlottesville that night. Tuesday Helen and I caught the Hot Seats at the Shockoe Sessions. Friday it was Dark Star Orchestra ay Maymont. Then we closed the week with Dallas Ugly in our yard for the 2024 finale of the 3902 House Concerts. What a show!



We’ll hear from all these bands plus a bunch of others including the Old 97s and I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see them at the Broadberry on Friday night. So keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Browning Bryant Liverpool Fool (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records

Bellwether Second-Hand Love Bellwether Cobraside

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings The Day the Mississippi Died Woodland Acony Records

Browning Bryant Leave the Rest to Molly (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records

The Hot Seats Compliance Stupid Mountain Too Big The Hot Seats

Dark Star Orchestra Going Down the Road Feeling Bad (Live) Live @ the Warfield, San Francisco, CA, 2-2-2024 DSO LLC

Goose Rock The Casbah Live at The Fox Theatre Goose

Dallas Ugly Sleight of Hand Watch Me Learn Dallas Ugly

Dallas Ugly Born Crying Born Crying - Single Dallas Ugly

Ramones Rock 'N' Roll High School Rock 'N' Roll High School (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Rhino/Warner Records

The Arcadian Wild Dopamine Welcome (reframed) The Arcadian Wild

Dallas Ugly Big Signs Big Signs - Single Dallas Ugly

Peter Frampton It's a Plain Shame Wind of Change A&M

Humble Pie Live with Me Humble Pie A&M

The Herd From the Underworld The Herd: Paradise and Underworld, the Complete Collection Cloud 9 Music

Old 97's How Lovely All It Was The Grand Theatre Vol.2 New West Records

White Animals My Baby Put Me On The Shelf Star Time Dread Records

Old 97's Where the Road Goes American Primitive ATO Records

White Animals Man Of Constant Dread Star Time Dread Records

Sunny War Love's Death Bed (feat. Allison Russell) Anarchist Gospel New West Records

The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go The Wildmans Mountain Fever Records

Carrie Rodriguez & Chip Taylor My Bucket's Got a Hole In It Red Dog Tracks Train Wreck Records

Riley Downing, Sam Doores & The Tumbleweeds Silver & Gold Holy Cross Blues Dollartone Records

Coconut Records West Coast Nighttiming Young Baby Records

Joanna Sternberg A Country Dance A Country Dance QFTF

Axus Bliss Survive Survive - Single Axus Bliss

Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford I Need Your Lovin' Return of the One Hit Wonders: The 60s Delta Music



