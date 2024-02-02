The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I had quite the week of live shows. It started Monday night when my friend, Rob, invited me to join him for Goose in Charlottesville that night. Tuesday Helen and I caught the Hot Seats at the Shockoe Sessions. Friday it was Dark Star Orchestra ay Maymont. Then we closed the week with Dallas Ugly in our yard for the 2024 finale of the 3902 House Concerts. What a show!
We’ll hear from all these bands plus a bunch of others including the Old 97s and I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see them at the Broadberry on Friday night. So keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Browning Bryant Liverpool Fool (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records Bellwether Second-Hand Love Bellwether Cobraside Gillian Welch & David Rawlings The Day the Mississippi Died Woodland Acony Records Browning Bryant Leave the Rest to Molly (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records The Hot Seats Compliance Stupid Mountain Too Big The Hot Seats Dark Star Orchestra Going Down the Road Feeling Bad (Live) Live @ the Warfield, San Francisco, CA, 2-2-2024 DSO LLC Goose Rock The Casbah Live at The Fox Theatre Goose Dallas Ugly Sleight of Hand Watch Me Learn Dallas Ugly Dallas Ugly Born Crying Born Crying - Single Dallas Ugly Ramones Rock 'N' Roll High School Rock 'N' Roll High School (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Rhino/Warner Records The Arcadian Wild Dopamine Welcome (reframed) The Arcadian Wild Dallas Ugly Big Signs Big Signs - Single Dallas Ugly Peter Frampton It's a Plain Shame Wind of Change A&M Humble Pie Live with Me Humble Pie A&M The Herd From the Underworld The Herd: Paradise and Underworld, the Complete Collection Cloud 9 Music Old 97's How Lovely All It Was The Grand Theatre Vol.2 New West Records White Animals My Baby Put Me On The Shelf Star Time Dread Records Old 97's Where the Road Goes American Primitive ATO Records White Animals Man Of Constant Dread Star Time Dread Records Sunny War Love's Death Bed (feat. Allison Russell) Anarchist Gospel New West Records The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go The Wildmans Mountain Fever Records Carrie Rodriguez & Chip Taylor My Bucket's Got a Hole In It Red Dog Tracks Train Wreck Records Riley Downing, Sam Doores & The Tumbleweeds Silver & Gold Holy Cross Blues Dollartone Records Coconut Records West Coast Nighttiming Young Baby Records Joanna Sternberg A Country Dance A Country Dance QFTF Axus Bliss Survive Survive - Single Axus Bliss Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford I Need Your Lovin' Return of the One Hit Wonders: The 60s Delta Music