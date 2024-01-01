The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Bill Klehm
Sept. 17, 2024, midnight
If you live in a hilly city (like I do), riding a bike for a quick errand can be an arduous proposition - at least that was true until the advent of electric assist. E-bikes now comprise a healthy 5% share of the bicycle market in the U.S. And as many new owners are discovering, e-bikes can offer a viable transportation alternative, reducing or even eliminating the need for a car. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with e-bike executive Bill Klehm to get a snapshot of the industry, hear where he believes e-bikes are heading, and learn about his company’s unique distribution model.
Track: Electricity
Artist: Moby
Album: Moby
Label: Instinct
Year: 1992

Track: Takin’ It To The Streets
Artist: Harry Manx & Kevin Breit
Album: Jubilee
Label: Northernblues Music
Year: 2003

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Sept. 17, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 