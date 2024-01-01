No More Immigrant-Bashing! Stop the Attacks on Bob Avakian & the Revcoms. Get Organized 4 Revolution

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Leo Pargo & Rafael Kadaris (RevCom Corps, Chicago)

Date Published: Sept. 18, 2024

Summary: What happened at the program on ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ #73—“Black people hating on immigrants. Nonsense, and worse, from people who should know better.” Annie Day On the Lies and Attacks Against Bob Avakian and the Revcoms. Leo Pargo & Rafael Answer Questions About ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ #73. Bob Avakian—Dedicated to Revolution & Not Backing Down (from the 2014 film REVOLUTION & RELIGION... A Dialogue Between Cornel West & Bob Avakian). Debate 2024—Fascist Trump and War Criminal Kamala Compete.

