Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
No More Immigrant-Bashing! Stop the Attacks on Bob Avakian & the Revcoms. Get Organized 4 Revolution
Action/Event
Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Leo Pargo & Rafael Kadaris (RevCom Corps, Chicago)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sept. 18, 2024, midnight
What happened at the program on ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ #73—“Black people hating on immigrants. Nonsense, and worse, from people who should know better.” Annie Day On the Lies and Attacks Against Bob Avakian and the Revcoms. Leo Pargo & Rafael Answer Questions About ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ #73. Bob Avakian—Dedicated to Revolution & Not Backing Down (from the 2014 film REVOLUTION & RELIGION... A Dialogue Between Cornel West & Bob Avakian). Debate 2024—Fascist Trump and War Criminal Kamala Compete.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

Sept. 18, 2024
