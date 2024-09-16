Summary: Print and Internet media in mid September 2024 were filled with speculation whether the U.S. would agree with the UK to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia.



The Miami Herald from September 16, 2024, wrote: US may let Ukraine fire missiles deep inside Russia. Here’s why experts say it’s risky.



The leading argument by politicians for an incursion into Russia is the often repeated statement that Putin plans to take over all of Ukraine and move on from there. A secret guarded for over two years now is the fact that the fist meeting to end the war, was held four days after the start of the invasion, between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Belarus. A second and third round of talks took place on March 3 and 7, 2022, and a fourth and fifth round were held on March 10 and 14 in Turkey.



However US State Department staff under Victoria Nuland and the UK government under Boris Johnson intervened and pressured Zelensky not to accept the deal.



By strange coincidence right in the middle of this current September 2024 period of possible escalation to nuclear war, the Grayzone announced on Sept. 15, 24, that “Former US State Dept. official Victoria Nuland acknowledges openly that the US and UK sabotaged peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in April 2022. The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate explain.



A week earlier, Sep 7, 2024 Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, retired United States Army Colonel and former chief of staff of Secretary of State Colin Powell spoke at a conference of the Washington, DC, based Schiller Institute. He is deeply concerned about the abrogation - by the U.S. - of the treaties to abandon or reduce nuclear weapons systems.



All the speeches, letters and events in this program come in the context of a New York Times article from Aug. 20, 2024. They broke the story that the Biden Administration last March had quietly approved a new “Nuclear Employment Guidance” involving preparing to fight and “win” a three-front nuclear war against Russia, China and North Korea.

