Program Information
Between the Lines for September 18, 2024
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: September 18, 2024
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Wajahat Ali, author and creator of The Left Hook Substack; Alec Connon, Executive Director of the group Stop the Money Pipeline; Billy Bragg, singer songwriter.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com
Date Published: Sept. 18, 2024, midnight
Summary: Donald Trump's Repeated Stochastic Terrorism Now Endangers Haitian Immigrants in Ohio; 13-Week ‘Summer of Heat’ Climate Protest Building Movement to End Fossil Fuel Financing; Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg Reflects on his 40 years of Political Activism and the Power of Music.
Version 1: Between the Lines for September 18, 2024
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Sept. 18, 2024
