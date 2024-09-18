Police Brutality and Tyreek Hill / How Have Asian-Americans Fared Without Affirmative Action?

Summary: The first part of today’s show is dedicated to the viral video of police pulling football star Tyreek Hill out of his car and brutalizing him on the side of the road. We give a critical examination of the footage and investigate the officers on the scene.



In the second part of the show, we discuss the effects of the repeal of Affirmative Action in the Asian-American community. We discuss whether or not this community has benefited as some predicted.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights First Officer LeRoy W. Homer Jr…one of the unsung heroes of 9/11



Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



