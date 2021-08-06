TBR 240920 - We Will Rock You*

Subtitle: We Will Rock You*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Date Published: Sept. 19, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s Thunderbolt radio show will rock you.! Yes, we go all over the place — but then we always end up right where we need to be; it’s time for the Thunderbolt…

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 6th, 2021



———————————————————



Part 1:



Station ID / Disclaimer

00:00—00:42



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:40—05:43



Weather Reports & Investment Advice

Music: KMFDM — TriBeCaStan

05:42—11:55



Conspiracy Facts

Music: Zammuto

11:55—17:53



Protecting the Death Star

Music: Goosebumps Orchestra — Little Richard

17:52—21:13



Technicalities from Hell

Music: The Swingle Sisters featuring Schlomo — Britney Spears, Beyonce & Pink

21:13—27:13



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:13—27:21



We Will Rock You

Music: Max Raabe — Taylor Momsen & Lzzy Hale — Why Mona

27:21—36:44



Symbolic Dangers

Music: Epic Symphonic Rock

36:43—40:28



———————————————————



Music Intro

40:27—40:53



We Will Rock You

by Queen

40:46—42:49



We Are the Champions

by Queen

42:47—45:47



Another One Bites the Dust

by Queen

45:43—49:19



Fat Bottomed Girls (Single Version)

by Queen

49:13—52:37



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:27—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:06



Bohemian Rhapsody

by Queen

0:05—6:00



Credits

5:48—5:58



