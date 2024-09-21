Summary: Mali's Amadou and Mariam have been making beautiful music for 50 years! La Vie Est Belle (Life Is Beautiful) is the latest and we debut the album opener. Radio Chevere hits the air from Rio 18 (Dies Ocho). More music for divided Nicosia with psych-folk by Cypriots, Buzz Ayaz, and global picker Gitkin drops new licks from Golden Age. Get the jump on emerging sounds with World Beat Canada!