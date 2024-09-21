The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 19, 2024, midnight
Mali's Amadou and Mariam have been making beautiful music for 50 years! La Vie Est Belle (Life Is Beautiful) is the latest and we debut the album opener. Radio Chevere hits the air from Rio 18 (Dies Ocho). More music for divided Nicosia with psych-folk by Cypriots, Buzz Ayaz, and global picker Gitkin drops new licks from Golden Age. Get the jump on emerging sounds with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Amadou & Mariam - Sabali
Rio 18 (Dies Ocho) - Gwely'r Mor (featuring Carwyn Ellis)
Idle Moon - Blindly Running Towards The Ocean CANCON
Lida Pimienta w/ Andrea Echeverri) - En Un Minuto CANCON
Buzz Ayaz - Fysa
Samory I - Kingston Heat
Playing For Change - Higher Ground
Gitkin - The One
Ammar 808 - Geeta duniki (feat. Susha)
Olu Dara - Massamba
Peyoti For President - Vamos A Nadar
Dar Disku - Dbayli (feat. Yacine Elkhaldi)
Abstraktor - Aist
Silvan Strauss - Sky

59:26

World Beat Canada Radio September 21 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:26 1 Sept. 19, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:26  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 