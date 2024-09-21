Mali's Amadou and Mariam have been making beautiful music for 50 years! La Vie Est Belle (Life Is Beautiful) is the latest and we debut the album opener. Radio Chevere hits the air from Rio 18 (Dies Ocho). More music for divided Nicosia with psych-folk by Cypriots, Buzz Ayaz, and global picker Gitkin drops new licks from Golden Age. Get the jump on emerging sounds with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Amadou & Mariam - Sabali Rio 18 (Dies Ocho) - Gwely'r Mor (featuring Carwyn Ellis) Idle Moon - Blindly Running Towards The Ocean CANCON Lida Pimienta w/ Andrea Echeverri) - En Un Minuto CANCON Buzz Ayaz - Fysa Samory I - Kingston Heat Playing For Change - Higher Ground Gitkin - The One Ammar 808 - Geeta duniki (feat. Susha) Olu Dara - Massamba Peyoti For President - Vamos A Nadar Dar Disku - Dbayli (feat. Yacine Elkhaldi) Abstraktor - Aist Silvan Strauss - Sky