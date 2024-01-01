It's an early crop of Celtic fresh from the fields! Capercaillie celebrate 40 years with the BBC Scottish Symphony! We pop the cork on ReLoved, the new album. Whistling Donkeys show up on Vancouver's door, October 19th at The Rickshaw. They're in the mix this week. And, Catalan piper ROS releases more of his signature fusion of pipes & electronics. Twisted Celtic indeed, this week with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
ROS - Bruixes Salsa Celtica - Descarga Gaelica The Paperboys - All Along The Watchtower CANCON The Mahones - Heroes CANCON Stramash - Top Level Whistling Donkeys - When The Ship Comes In Capercaillie - Tobar Mhoire Mary Jane Lamond - Boise Monsters CANCON Valtos - Skye Damien Dempsey & The Dubliners - Kelly From Killan Culbeag - Bravery Altan - The Road Home Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON Frigg - Chris Stout's Compliments To The Bon Accord Ale House