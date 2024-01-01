The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 19, 2024, midnight
It's an early crop of Celtic fresh from the fields! Capercaillie celebrate 40 years with the BBC Scottish Symphony! We pop the cork on ReLoved, the new album. Whistling Donkeys show up on Vancouver's door, October 19th at The Rickshaw. They're in the mix this week. And, Catalan piper ROS releases more of his signature fusion of pipes & electronics. Twisted Celtic indeed, this week with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
ROS - Bruixes
Salsa Celtica - Descarga Gaelica
The Paperboys - All Along The Watchtower CANCON
The Mahones - Heroes CANCON
Stramash - Top Level
Whistling Donkeys - When The Ship Comes In
Capercaillie - Tobar Mhoire
Mary Jane Lamond - Boise Monsters CANCON
Valtos - Skye
Damien Dempsey & The Dubliners - Kelly From Killan
Culbeag - Bravery
Altan - The Road Home
Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON
Frigg - Chris Stout's Compliments To The Bon Accord Ale House

59:48

Celt In A Twist September 22 204 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 Sept. 19, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 