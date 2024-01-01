Summary: It's an early crop of Celtic fresh from the fields! Capercaillie celebrate 40 years with the BBC Scottish Symphony! We pop the cork on ReLoved, the new album. Whistling Donkeys show up on Vancouver's door, October 19th at The Rickshaw. They're in the mix this week. And, Catalan piper ROS releases more of his signature fusion of pipes & electronics. Twisted Celtic indeed, this week with Patricia Fraser.