Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we are turning are attention to the more subtle yet profound developments in the world leading us further down the road to a world governed by unelected international figures. In our first hour we are greeted by journalist and activist Derrck Broze who will share more information about the Summit of the Future, featured at the UN General Assembly next week, and what it could do to further Global governance. Then in our second half hour, we are joined by James Corbett of the Corbett report outlining further biosecurity initiatives including new pandemics, new vaccines, and new Pandemic Treaties that could should in place the final pieces of the jigsaw panel of Technocratic dominion over the globe.