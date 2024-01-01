Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and NHK Japan.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240920.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- In Lebanon the explosion of thousands of pagers on Tuesday led to deaths, many injuries, and panic. Israel has not claimed the terror attack, but the international press does not doubt the source. Then on Wednesday thousands of walkie talkies exploded with more deaths, injuries and panic. France 24 Press Reviews are always a good insight into the response events have on various nations. So first we will hear the Wednesday press reviews from Lebanon, Israel, and some European papers on Tuesdays terror attack. Then press reviews from Thursday on the second wave of attacks



From GERMANY- Janina Dill from the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law, and Armed Conflict discusses international laws applicable to the terror attacks in Lebanon. Meta, whose products include Facebook and Instagram, has issued a total ban on Russian state media outlets, claiming they were using deceptive tactics to carry out covert influence operations online. Elon Musk refused to remove threads from Twitter, now called X, that led to attacks on Brazilian citizens and law enforcement. This led to X being banned in Brazil, fines imposed, and now money being seized from bank accounts belonging to X and Starlink. Musk is supporting the far-right politician Bolsonaro who is leading protests in the country.



From JAPAN- A US Navy aircraft flew through the Taiwan Strait creating tension with China- two German Naval ships passed through on Friday. The US says it may sell $200 million worth of military hardware to Taiwan. There was another failure in attempts to remove highly radioactive waste from the Fukushima nuclear power plant which melted down 13 years ago. China and Russia continue to ban seafood from Japan because of waste water being discharged from the facilities into the Pacific Ocean.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



“So actually war is politically profitable, financially profitable, morally depraved.”

--Dennis Kucinich





Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net