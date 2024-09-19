The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2024, midnight



https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/09/19/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-208/

INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Mark Rowley Met Police chief Police Foundation speech on future of UK policing - 00:15:00
#3 - Ex DC Jon Wedger VIPaedophiles King Charles MI5, UK Satanic Nazi Order Of Nine Angles - 01:10:00
#4 - Candace Owens Investigates What Really Happened To Michael Jackson - 00:30:00
#5 - Labour leader Ed Miliband 2015 general election catastrophe resignation speech - 00:10:00
#6 - Energy Sabotage Secretary Ed Miliband speaks at the Energy UK Conference 2024 - 00:05:00
#7 - Foreign Secretary David Lammy gives speech on war and climate crisis - 00:20:00
#8 - Gary Stevenson (spiv) The truth behind Britain's banking system - 00:50:00
#9 - UN General Assembly historic two-thirds majority on Gaza ceasfire, Israel apartheid - 03:00:00
#10 - Jacques Baud Swiss Intel NATO threatened Russia decades before 2022 Eva Bartlett - 02:00:00
#11 - CIA director Bill Burns and MI6 chief Richard Moore with FT editor Roula Khalaf - 00:50:00
#12 - Rabbi Dovid Weiss Neturi Karta Press Conference Rally at United Nations GA for Gaza - 00:10:00

