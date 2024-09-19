INTERVIEWS [right click to download] #1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download] ~Full interviews with... #2 - Mark Rowley Met Police chief Police Foundation speech on future of UK policing - 00:15:00 #3 - Ex DC Jon Wedger VIPaedophiles King Charles MI5, UK Satanic Nazi Order Of Nine Angles - 01:10:00 #4 - Candace Owens Investigates What Really Happened To Michael Jackson - 00:30:00 #5 - Labour leader Ed Miliband 2015 general election catastrophe resignation speech - 00:10:00 #6 - Energy Sabotage Secretary Ed Miliband speaks at the Energy UK Conference 2024 - 00:05:00 #7 - Foreign Secretary David Lammy gives speech on war and climate crisis - 00:20:00 #8 - Gary Stevenson (spiv) The truth behind Britain's banking system - 00:50:00 #9 - UN General Assembly historic two-thirds majority on Gaza ceasfire, Israel apartheid - 03:00:00 #10 - Jacques Baud Swiss Intel NATO threatened Russia decades before 2022 Eva Bartlett - 02:00:00 #11 - CIA director Bill Burns and MI6 chief Richard Moore with FT editor Roula Khalaf - 00:50:00 #12 - Rabbi Dovid Weiss Neturi Karta Press Conference Rally at United Nations GA for Gaza - 00:10:00