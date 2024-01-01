The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, Ths week we welcome from Winnipeg, Manitoba, we have Gabrielle Fontaine in our spotlight. She controls the reins of the Indigenous Folk Rock collaborative “Indian City.” They have just released their fifth album “Tomorrow.” Indian City is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/indian-city.

Enjoy music from Indian City, Carsen Gray, Logan Staats, Adrian Sutherland, Khu.eex, Mike Bern, Dustin Harder, Raven Reid, Blue Moon Marquee, The Band Blackbird, Levi Platero, Garrett T. Willie, Berk Jodoin, Jim Jacobs, Shawnee Kish, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, The City Lines, Electric Religious, Ana Carolina, Seu Jorge, Jalmy, Sarazino, Liliana Saumet, Shauit, Laura Niquay, Edzi'u and much, much more!

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

