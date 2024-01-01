The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Sept. 22, 2024, midnight
Highlights this week include a soul icon singing a country song, a country guitarist and a pop singer that a lot of people thought were black (pictures weren't too common back then), a far-out jazz band play some do-wop, a crazy do-wop version of Unchained Melody and finally a jazz guitar genius playing rock & roll. How could you not listen to a show like that?
Artist - Title Year
Jackie Brenston - Leo The Louse 1953
Eddie Condon's Hot Shots - I'm Gonna Stomp Mr. Henry Lee 1929
Ann Cole - Got My Mojo Workin' 1956
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Fan It 1936
The Tams - Untie Me 1962
The Swan Silvertones - Move Up 1958
Kentucky Colonels - Clinch Mountain Backstep 1964
Cliff Edwards - It's Only A Paper Moon 1933
Frankie Laine - Sometimes I'm Happy 1947
Ken Whiteley And The Beulah Band - Beulah Land 2015
Paul Chaplain - Shortnin' Bread 1960
The Cosmic Rays, Sun Ra and Arkestra - Daddy's Gonna Tell You No Lie 1956
Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith - Guitar Boogie 1948
The Olympics - Dancin' Holiday 1963
Vito & The Salutations - Unchained Melody 1963
Solomon Burke - Just Out Of Reach 1960
Brother Joe May - Search Me Lord 1949
Millie - Sweet William 1964
Ray St. Germain - She's A Square 1960
Sidney Bechet - That's A Plenty

Sept. 22, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
