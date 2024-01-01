Highlights this week include a soul icon singing a country song, a country guitarist and a pop singer that a lot of people thought were black (pictures weren't too common back then), a far-out jazz band play some do-wop, a crazy do-wop version of Unchained Melody and finally a jazz guitar genius playing rock & roll. How could you not listen to a show like that? Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Jackie Brenston - Leo The Louse 1953 Eddie Condon's Hot Shots - I'm Gonna Stomp Mr. Henry Lee 1929 Ann Cole - Got My Mojo Workin' 1956 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Fan It 1936 The Tams - Untie Me 1962 The Swan Silvertones - Move Up 1958 Kentucky Colonels - Clinch Mountain Backstep 1964 Cliff Edwards - It's Only A Paper Moon 1933 Frankie Laine - Sometimes I'm Happy 1947 Ken Whiteley And The Beulah Band - Beulah Land 2015 Paul Chaplain - Shortnin' Bread 1960 The Cosmic Rays, Sun Ra and Arkestra - Daddy's Gonna Tell You No Lie 1956 Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith - Guitar Boogie 1948 The Olympics - Dancin' Holiday 1963 Vito & The Salutations - Unchained Melody 1963 Solomon Burke - Just Out Of Reach 1960 Brother Joe May - Search Me Lord 1949 Millie - Sweet William 1964 Ray St. Germain - She's A Square 1960 Sidney Bechet - That's A Plenty