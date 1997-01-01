September 22, 2024: More polyrhythmic, even more lysergic

Program Type: Music

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: Richmond's Miramar, who perform with the Richmond Symphony on October 5; a deep dive into the current scene in Bogotá, Colombia, featuring the music of La Sonora Mazurén, who will be at the Get Tight Lounge on September 25; new sounds from Mali by Songhoy Blues and Amadou & Mariam; WRIR trainee Tim joins me in the studio to spin a tasty selection of African and Brazilian vinyl

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Miramar | RVA USA | Salida | Salida / Urgencia - Single | Daptone | 2019

Orchestra Harlow | USA-Cuba | Gracia Divina (feat. Celia Cruz) | Hommy (A Latin Opera) | Fania | 1973

Willie Colon & Ruben Blades | USA-Panamá | Plástico | Siembra | Fania | 1978



La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Parrandiando | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024

Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Conjunto Media Luna | Noches De Media Luna | Little Beat More | 2023

Meridian Brothers & Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Pensando En Mi Morena | Paz En La Tierra | Bongo Joe | 2021

Romperayo | Colombia | Rebeldía Y Twist (Tito) | Rebeldía Y Twist (Tito) - Single | self-released | 2024



Frente Cumbiero | Colombia | El Tereminé | El Tereminé - Single | Salgaelsol & Biche | 2024

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Mi Pregunta | Mi Latinoamérica Sufre | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Alé Alé Reculé | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024



Songhoy Blues | Mali | Issa | Issa - Single | Studio Mali / Transgressive | 2024

Mamadou Kelly | Mali | Banyereye | Politiki | Clermont Music | 2017

Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Je Pense à Toi (Eclipse version) | La Vie Est Belle | Because Music | 2024



Groupe RTD | Djibouti | Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains) | The Dancing Devils Of Djibouti | Ostinato | 2020

Keyboard | Nigeria | Hungry Man | Hungry Man | EMI | 1978

Effi Duke & The Love Family | Nigeria | The Time Is Come | Mr. Love | Homzy | 1980

The Movers | South Africa | Tau Special | Tau Special / Hot Coffee - Single | City Special | 1973



Trio Ternura | Brazil | A Gira | A Gira / Last Tango In Paris - Single | Polydor | 1973

Zé Roberto | Brazil | Lotus 72 D (Fast Version) | Lotus 72 D - Single | Mr Bongo | 2019-1973

Tim Maia | Brazil | Bom Senso | Racional Vol. 1 | Seroma | 1974

Gilberto Gil | Brazil | Só Quero Um Xodó | Só Quero Um Xodó / Viramundo - Single | Philips / Phonogram | 1975



