Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 23, 2024, midnight
Richmond's Miramar, who perform with the Richmond Symphony on October 5; a deep dive into the current scene in Bogotá, Colombia, featuring the music of La Sonora Mazurén, who will be at the Get Tight Lounge on September 25; new sounds from Mali by Songhoy Blues and Amadou & Mariam; WRIR trainee Tim joins me in the studio to spin a tasty selection of African and Brazilian vinyl
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Miramar | RVA USA | Salida | Salida / Urgencia - Single | Daptone | 2019
Orchestra Harlow | USA-Cuba | Gracia Divina (feat. Celia Cruz) | Hommy (A Latin Opera) | Fania | 1973
Willie Colon & Ruben Blades | USA-Panamá | Plástico | Siembra | Fania | 1978

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Parrandiando | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024
Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Conjunto Media Luna | Noches De Media Luna | Little Beat More | 2023
Meridian Brothers & Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Pensando En Mi Morena | Paz En La Tierra | Bongo Joe | 2021
Romperayo | Colombia | Rebeldía Y Twist (Tito) | Rebeldía Y Twist (Tito) - Single | self-released | 2024

Frente Cumbiero | Colombia | El Tereminé | El Tereminé - Single | Salgaelsol & Biche | 2024
Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Mi Pregunta | Mi Latinoamérica Sufre | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Alé Alé Reculé | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024

Songhoy Blues | Mali | Issa | Issa - Single | Studio Mali / Transgressive | 2024
Mamadou Kelly | Mali | Banyereye | Politiki | Clermont Music | 2017
Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Je Pense à Toi (Eclipse version) | La Vie Est Belle | Because Music | 2024

Groupe RTD | Djibouti | Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains) | The Dancing Devils Of Djibouti | Ostinato | 2020
Keyboard | Nigeria | Hungry Man | Hungry Man | EMI | 1978
Effi Duke & The Love Family | Nigeria | The Time Is Come | Mr. Love | Homzy | 1980
The Movers | South Africa | Tau Special | Tau Special / Hot Coffee - Single | City Special | 1973

Trio Ternura | Brazil | A Gira | A Gira / Last Tango In Paris - Single | Polydor | 1973
Zé Roberto | Brazil | Lotus 72 D (Fast Version) | Lotus 72 D - Single | Mr Bongo | 2019-1973
Tim Maia | Brazil | Bom Senso | Racional Vol. 1 | Seroma | 1974
Gilberto Gil | Brazil | Só Quero Um Xodó | Só Quero Um Xodó / Viramundo - Single | Philips / Phonogram | 1975

01:59:52 1 Sept. 22, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
