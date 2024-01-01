The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
science behind high stress weather
Weekly Program
James Carton, Philippe Ciais
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 23, 2024, midnight
As extreme weather slams people and records around the world, Dr. James Carton points to super marine heat waves. Hotter oceans change everything. Carbon dioxide poured into the atmosphere faster in 2023. Even record fossil fuel use cannot explain it. A new study finds natural recapture of CO2 by land plants has collapsed during record heat. French co-author Dr. Philippe Ciais joins us.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Boundary BC Canada
Boundary BC Canada
Boundary BC Canada
