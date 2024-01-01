Version 1: Taylor Report commentary Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:15:34 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Sept. 23, 2024 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:15:34 160Kbps mp3

(MB) None 3