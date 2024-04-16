Notes: Key Discussion Points:

• Undervaluing Artists: The panel highlights the ongoing undervaluing of artists’ labor, particularly in music. Tiara Amar shares research showing musicians' wages have stagnated since 1985, emphasizing the urgent need for fair compensation and industry reform.

• Impact of AI: Nicole Hendrix warns of AI's increasing presence in the creative sector, causing job losses and exacerbating inequities. She calls for ethical AI policies to protect creative jobs and human contributions to the arts.

• Access to Funding: Many artists struggle with the complex process of securing grants and other resources. Marcus Mitchell advocates for clearer communication and mentorship to help artists access the funding they need.

• Advocacy for Artists: The guests stress the importance of collective action and policy advocacy. They call on artists to unite in pushing for changes that ensure fair treatment, equitable pay, and support for the creative community.



Tune in to this insightful episode of Where Art Meets Impact to learn about the evolving landscape of the creative economy and how you can support artists and advocate for change. Whether you’re an artist, an advocate, or a supporter, there’s something for everyone to learn.

