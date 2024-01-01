The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 09-23-24
Weekly Program
Sept. 24, 2024, midnight
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz keynotes the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner; Georgia’s Parliament mimics Russia’s “no promo homo” laws, Kharkiv’s auto Pride drives “Together for Equality and Victory”, Taiwan announces its recognition of queer marriages to Chinese spouses, Matthew Shepard’s killer to stay behind bars, Colorado’s conversion therapy ban is upheld while Kentucky’s governor executive orders a ban in his state, and New South Wales elects its first trans official.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, with thanks this week to David Hunt, and was reported this week by Tanya Kane-Parry & Joe Boehnlein. Additional material: Barney Frank, Dennis Shepard. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Mason Williams; Asia; Beyonce; Tom Robinson; John Mellencamp.
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Sept. 24, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 