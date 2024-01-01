Gov. Tim Walz at HRC National Dinner & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 09-23-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kamala Harris; Tim Walz.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 24, 2024, midnight

Summary: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz keynotes the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner; Georgia’s Parliament mimics Russia’s “no promo homo” laws, Kharkiv’s auto Pride drives “Together for Equality and Victory”, Taiwan announces its recognition of queer marriages to Chinese spouses, Matthew Shepard’s killer to stay behind bars, Colorado’s conversion therapy ban is upheld while Kentucky’s governor executive orders a ban in his state, and New South Wales elects its first trans official.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, with thanks this week to David Hunt, and was reported this week by Tanya Kane-Parry & Joe Boehnlein. Additional material: Barney Frank, Dennis Shepard. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Mason Williams; Asia; Beyonce; Tom Robinson; John Mellencamp.

