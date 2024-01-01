|
|UNIFOR joins in to make things worse.
|Tony Leah, UNIFOR activist. Author of The Truth About the ‘37 GM Strike.
|Sept. 24, 2024, midnight
| US-Canadian auto bosses demand tariff protection, smear and demonize China and, oh, guess what:
UNIFOR joins in to make things worse.
| Interview with Tony Leah
| Sept. 23, 2024
|
|Toronto, Ontario
|
