Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Tom Bonier
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2024, midnight
There's a lot riding on the upcoming presidential election: reproductive freedom, climate change, healthcare, Supreme Court appointments, just to name a few. But no matter what issue is at the top of your list, the decision that Americans will be making over the next six weeks will have a lasting effect for decades to come. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Democratic strategist and data analyst Tom Bonier about the presidential election. In the first half of our two-part discussion, we look beyond the polls, as Bonier explains other elements that measure voter intensity, examine the lingering impact of the 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and dig into voter registration data in key states like Pennsylvania and Florida.

Track: Squadlive
Artist: Lettuce
Album: Outta Here
Label: N/A
Year: 2002

Track: You Can’t Blame The Youth
Artist: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Album: Talkin’ Blues
Label: Tuff Gong
Year: 1991

Track: Mainline Florida
Artist: Eric Clapton
Album: 461 Ocean Boulevard
Label: RSO
Year: 1974

00:29:00 1 Sept. 24, 2024
San Francisco
