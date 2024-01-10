The first part of today’s show covers the confessions made by one of the officers responsible for murdering Tyre Nichols. We examine his testimony where he comes clean about his abuse of power and his violation of Tyre’s human rights. We discuss the systemic nature of problems like these and the implications felt throughout marginalized communities.
In the second part of the show, we discuss whether or not Africans were kidnapped and forced into slavery. The fact that Africans were sold into slavery is well documented but due to an effort from historical conservative forces, the fact that many Africans were kidnapped often goes undiscussed. We lean on a content creator @levertthebassman to get our dialogue started.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights the other ways (besides purchasing) that White slavers obtained African slaves.
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.