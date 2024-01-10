Summary: The first part of today’s show covers the confessions made by one of the officers responsible for murdering Tyre Nichols. We examine his testimony where he comes clean about his abuse of power and his violation of Tyre’s human rights. We discuss the systemic nature of problems like these and the implications felt throughout marginalized communities.



In the second part of the show, we discuss whether or not Africans were kidnapped and forced into slavery. The fact that Africans were sold into slavery is well documented but due to an effort from historical conservative forces, the fact that many Africans were kidnapped often goes undiscussed. We lean on a content creator @levertthebassman to get our dialogue started.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights the other ways (besides purchasing) that White slavers obtained African slaves.

