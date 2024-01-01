The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Who Killed Amber Thurman? Bob Avakian On What Is Capitalism & Why He Is Not Running For President
Weekly Program
Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sept. 25, 2024, midnight
Amber Nicole Thurman should be alive today, but died needlessly and painfully because of the woman-hating Christian Fascist abortion bans. What kind of system does this? A system that must be overthrown through a real revolution! From Bob Avakian: “What is capitalism?'” “Why I am NOT Running For President.” PLUS, “The system in this country is not 'democracy'” and “Voting by 'the people' is not the basic way things are decided under this capitalist system.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240925 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 25, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 