Amber Nicole Thurman should be alive today, but died needlessly and painfully because of the woman-hating Christian Fascist abortion bans. What kind of system does this? A system that must be overthrown through a real revolution! From Bob Avakian: “What is capitalism?'” “Why I am NOT Running For President.” PLUS, “The system in this country is not 'democracy'” and “Voting by 'the people' is not the basic way things are decided under this capitalist system.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.