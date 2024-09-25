Between the Lines for September 25, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: September 25, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jennifer Loewenstein fmr Assoc. Dir. Middle East Studies & Snr Lecturer at Univ of Wisconsin; Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine's abortion access correspondent; Lisa Finn, an organizer with Third Act Virginia.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 25, 2024, midnight

Summary: Escalating Cross-Border Attacks Between Israel and Hezbollah Could Erupt into All-Out War; Trump's Abortion Ban is Now Literally Killing Women; Gulf Coast Residents, Climate Activists Oppose FERC Approval of New LNG Export Terminals. Escalating Cross-Border Attacks Between Israel and Hezbollah Could Erupt into All-Out War; Trump's Abortion Ban is Now Literally Killing Women; Gulf Coast Residents, Climate Activists Oppose FERC Approval of New LNG Export Terminals.





Credits: Jennifer Loewenstein fmr Assoc. Dir. Middle East Studies & Snr Lecturer at Univ of Wisconsin; Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine's abortion access correspondent; Lisa Finn, an organizer with Third Act Virginia.

Notes:



