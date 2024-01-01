The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Sept. 26, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show considers the pros and cons of hitch hiking from a unique perspective. We go where you wouldn’t expect, so be prepared to be unprepared; it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired in the Fall of 2020

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:30

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking (Originally Aired 10-16-20)
Music: Mannheim Steamroller (2X) — Roger Waters — Razed In Black — Mannheim Steamroller
02:17—27:03

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:03—27:37

Free Advertisements (Originally Aired 11-2-20)
Music: Geoff Love Orchestra — Stock, Hausen & Walkman
27:37—33:23

Defund the Pentagon (Originally Aired 11-2-20)
Music: Henry Mancini — Will Bradley & Orchestra
33:23—40:11

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:11—40:22

Life
by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani
40:21—44:41

Ronald's Dream
by Ludovico Einaudi
44:38—48:19

Experience
by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani
48:16—53:33

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:31—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Choros
by Ludovico Einaudi Ensemble
0:00—5:48

Credits
5:45—6:00

TBR 240927 - The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Sept. 26, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
TBR 240927 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Sept. 26, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 