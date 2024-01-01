TBR 240927 - The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking*

Summary: This week’s archive radio show considers the pros and cons of hitch hiking from a unique perspective. We go where you wouldn’t expect, so be prepared to be unprepared; it’s time for the Thunderbolt!

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired in the Fall of 2020



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:30



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking (Originally Aired 10-16-20)

Music: Mannheim Steamroller (2X) — Roger Waters — Razed In Black — Mannheim Steamroller

02:17—27:03



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:03—27:37



Free Advertisements (Originally Aired 11-2-20)

Music: Geoff Love Orchestra — Stock, Hausen & Walkman

27:37—33:23



Defund the Pentagon (Originally Aired 11-2-20)

Music: Henry Mancini — Will Bradley & Orchestra

33:23—40:11



Music Intro

40:11—40:22



Life

by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani

40:21—44:41



Ronald's Dream

by Ludovico Einaudi

44:38—48:19



Experience

by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani

48:16—53:33



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

53:31—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:05



Choros

by Ludovico Einaudi Ensemble

0:00—5:48



Credits

5:45—6:00



