Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat
Sept. 26, 2024, midnight
The revolution will not be digitized, it will spin at 33 1/3 rpm and it's going global. Manu Chao looks for a bridge over the River Why, we debut Iberian charro folktronica, The Who's Tommy gets bent bluegrass style, we serve up MTL Sauce Picante and even a little punk polka with Who Stole The Keeska. Your link to the latest World Beat is right here!
Calcopyrite Communications
Manu Chao - River Why
Castora Herz y Yoel Molina - Por Los Dolores
MTL Sauce Picante - Dame Espacio CANCON
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Freedom For All CANCON
Amadou & Mariam - Ce N'est Pas Bon
Claude Fontaine - Love The Way You Love
The Hillbenders - We're Not Gonna Take It/See Me Feel Me
The Scimitars - Marquis de Saz
Bahama Soul Club (ft. Arema Arega) - Mango
Polkaholix - Who Stole The Keeshka
Ayom - Eu Me Quero Mais (feat. Juliana Linhares)
Sofi Tukker - Woof (feat. Kah-Lo)
Conjunto Amista - Tiger Woods
Astrocolor - Renegade CANCON
Gitkin - High Noon

58:59

World Beat Canada Radio September 28 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Sept. 26, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 