The revolution will not be digitized, it will spin at 33 1/3 rpm and it's going global. Manu Chao looks for a bridge over the River Why, we debut Iberian charro folktronica, The Who's Tommy gets bent bluegrass style, we serve up MTL Sauce Picante and even a little punk polka with Who Stole The Keeska. Your link to the latest World Beat is right here!
Calcopyrite Communications
Manu Chao - River Why Castora Herz y Yoel Molina - Por Los Dolores MTL Sauce Picante - Dame Espacio CANCON Alpha Yaya Diallo - Freedom For All CANCON Amadou & Mariam - Ce N'est Pas Bon Claude Fontaine - Love The Way You Love The Hillbenders - We're Not Gonna Take It/See Me Feel Me The Scimitars - Marquis de Saz Bahama Soul Club (ft. Arema Arega) - Mango Polkaholix - Who Stole The Keeshka Ayom - Eu Me Quero Mais (feat. Juliana Linhares) Sofi Tukker - Woof (feat. Kah-Lo) Conjunto Amista - Tiger Woods Astrocolor - Renegade CANCON Gitkin - High Noon