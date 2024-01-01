Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- The Israeli army raided and closed the bureau for news network al-Jazeera in the West Bank, following a close down of their offices in East Jerusalem. Thibaut Bruttin the General Director of Reporters Without Borders discusses the importance of the only network supplying footage from Palestine without being imbedded in the Israeli army. Then Mirav Zonzien from the International Crisis Group talks about Netanyahu's rejection of a ceasefire in the wars on Palestine and Lebanon. She also describes the probable outcome of an Israeli ground attack on Lebanon.



From FRANCE- Press reviews from Tuesday and Wednesday on the war on Lebanon from both Israeli, Lebanese, and international media. Then a report on what Europeans think about another possible Trump presidency in the US.



From JAPAN- Two reports from the gatherings at the United Nations- first the preliminary summit on a proposal called the Pact for the Future, which aims to rebuild trust among nations to move forward, and reforms to the make up of the Security Council. At the opening of the General Assembly Secretary-General Guterres criticized the level of impunity in the world, saying it is intolerable.



From CUBA- Large scale demonstrations against the wars in the Middle East and their funding were held in major cities around the world last weekend. The Palestinian Minister of Health updated the numbers of medical workers killed and kidnapped in Palestine.



