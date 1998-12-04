President Jimmy Carter: "Life After the Presidency"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: President Jimmy Carter & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 26, 2024, midnight

Summary: The Virtues of Aging – Considering the alternatives, growing older is really not all that bad. The frame of mind that we develop and carry with us as we age controls much of how we feel and behave. James Earl Carter Jr., more often known as Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the US, is the author of a book called, “The Virtues of Aging.” President Carter’s book covers issues from Social Security and medical expenses to the importance of staying active and involved. Radio Curious spoke with President Jimmy Carter by phone, in the fall of 1998, and I asked him what prompted him to write the book.



President Jimmy Carter recommends “The Age Wave: How the Most Important Trend of Our Time Can Change Your Future,” by Ken Dychtwald.



Originally Broadcast: December 4, 1998

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.



