#2 - Dr Richard Ebright Top Biologist on why 'Lab Leak Theory' is FACT - 00:07:00

#3 - Dr John Campbell YouTube Banned peer reviewed paper describes nanostructures in Covid jabs - 00:15:00

#4 - Dr David Hughes Whats In The Covid Vaccines Paper Lincoln Uni Oct24 - 00:55:00

#5 - Daniel Obachike Interview Theo Chalmers Show - 7th July 2005 Bombings - 00:45:00

#6 - Tania Head The 11th September Victims Fake Leader Documentary (2012) - 00:45:00

#7 - Granville Williams Media North editor Al Jazeera Raid and Murdoch Succession - 00:20:00

#8 - Keir Starmers first Labour Party Conference speech as UK PM 2024 - 00:55:00

#9 - Putin nuclear warning to the West over nuclear states fighting Russia via Ukraine - 00:01:00

#10 - UK PM Starmer addresses UN Security Council and UNGA - 00:20:00

#11 - Demorcrats Have Already Lost Key Swing States Over Gaza James Zogby and Green VP pick Butch Ware on BBCPM - 00:07:00

#12 - Jonathan Taplin The End Of Reality techno-determinsim RNZ 25Sep24 how four billionaires are selling us a fantasy - 00:25:00

#13 - New Zealand at UN General Assembly historic two-thirds majority on Gaza ceasfire, Israel apartheid - 00:03:00