Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Sonic Café #403/Workin’ for The Man
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Sept. 27, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with music from the White Stripes. So welcome to the café. I’m your host Scott Clark, we’ve got your seat reserved for episode 403. This time the Sonic Café is working for a living with a music mix pulled from 58 years. From 1970 listen for The Canned Heat with Let’s Work Together, The Go Getter Is Gone From Steve Cropper, also music from the War On Drugs, a track from Hearts Nancy Wilson off her 2021 solo album release, Iggy Pop, The Black Keys, Parquet Courts and many more, including a trip back to 1965 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for The Outsiders with Time Won’t Let Me around the bottom of the hour. Then, for a little drama, the Sonic Café checks in with a college grad who’s a dealing with the reality of working her first full time. Also comedian Mark Poolos stops by to talk about all of the interesting jobs he’s had in along his journey. All that and more as the Sonic Café punches the ole’ time clock and works for man, here at our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s Steely Dan with a rare track that never made it on there 1972 Can’t By a Thrill release, this is Sakka Joweda and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Hardest Button To Button
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: My Sister Thanks You And I Thank You: The White Stripes Greatest Hits
Yr: 2003
Song 2: Sakka Joweda
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: 1972
Yr:
Song 3: Let's Work Together
Artist: Canned Heat
LP: Future Blues
Yr: 1970
Song 4: Nothing To Find
Artist: The War On Drugs
LP: A Deeper Understanding
Yr. 2017
Song 5: The Go-Getter Is Gone
Artist: Steve Cropper
LP: Fire It Up
Yr: 2021
Song 6: Dreams
Artist: Nancy Wilson Feat. Liv Warfield
LP: You And Me
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Warm Embrace
Artist: Teenage Fanclub
LP: Endless Arcade
Year: 2021
Song 8: Time Won't Let Me
Artist: The Outsiders
LP: Time Won't Let Me
Yr: 1965
Song 9: Ordinary Bummer
Artist: Iggy Pop
LP: Zombie Birdhouse
Yr: 2019
Song 10: The Worst Jobs Ever
Artist: Mark Poolos
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr:
Song 11: Baby I'm Coming Home
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Dropout Boogie
Yr: 2022
Song 12: Different
Artist: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
LP: Unvarnished
Yr: 2013
Song 13: Total Football
Artist: Parquet Courts
LP: Wide Awake!
Yr: 2018
Song 14: Roll Out
Artist: Barenaked Ladies
LP: Detour De Force
Yr: 2021
Song 15: Before
Artist: Joshua Redman
LP: Passage Of Time
Yr: 2001
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Sept. 27, 2024
