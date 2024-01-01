The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Sept. 29, 2024, midnight
We've got music from all over North America plus Jamaica and South Africa, we get some hillbilly boogie played on a Croatian folk instrument called the Tamburitza, we'll hear more Blue Moon Marquee from their New Orleans Session album along with Eddy Arnold, Fats Waller, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly and a whole lot more.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks.
Artist - Title Year
Smiley Lewis - Bad Luck Blues 1957
Blue Moon Marquee - Some Ol Day 2024
Mason Dixon - I Want My Baby Back 1960
Toots And The Maytals - Time Tough 1974
Smokey Rogers and His String Band - Tamburitza Boogie 1950
The Sensational Nightingales - Another Year 1954
The Manhattan Brothers - Kilimanjaro 1956
Fats Waller - Functionizin' 1935
The Zion Travelers - Moving Up The King's Highway 1954
Eddy Arnold - It's A Sin 1947
Fathead - Move On Up 2005
Clarence Garlow - New Bon Ton Roulay 1953
Ray Charles - This Little Girl Of Mine 1955
Sticks McGhee - Blues In My Heart And Tears In My Eyes 1953
The Magic Tones - Cool Cool Baby 1953
The Famous Ward Singers - We're Gonna Have A Time 1957
Lee Andrews & The Hearts - Long Lonely Nights 1957
Buddy Holly & The Crickets - I'm Gonna Love You Too 1958
Alex Schultz With The Mighty Flyers - T Bone Jumps Again 1992

00:58:00 1 Sept. 29, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
