Episode 207 September 29 2024 Playing the oldies they don't play on the radio

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 29, 2024, midnight

Summary: We've got music from all over North America plus Jamaica and South Africa, we get some hillbilly boogie played on a Croatian folk instrument called the Tamburitza, we'll hear more Blue Moon Marquee from their New Orleans Session album along with Eddy Arnold, Fats Waller, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly and a whole lot more.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Smiley Lewis - Bad Luck Blues 1957

Blue Moon Marquee - Some Ol Day 2024

Mason Dixon - I Want My Baby Back 1960

Toots And The Maytals - Time Tough 1974

Smokey Rogers and His String Band - Tamburitza Boogie 1950

The Sensational Nightingales - Another Year 1954

The Manhattan Brothers - Kilimanjaro 1956

Fats Waller - Functionizin' 1935

The Zion Travelers - Moving Up The King's Highway 1954

Eddy Arnold - It's A Sin 1947

Fathead - Move On Up 2005

Clarence Garlow - New Bon Ton Roulay 1953

Ray Charles - This Little Girl Of Mine 1955

Sticks McGhee - Blues In My Heart And Tears In My Eyes 1953

The Magic Tones - Cool Cool Baby 1953

The Famous Ward Singers - We're Gonna Have A Time 1957

Lee Andrews & The Hearts - Long Lonely Nights 1957

Buddy Holly & The Crickets - I'm Gonna Love You Too 1958

Alex Schultz With The Mighty Flyers - T Bone Jumps Again 1992



