We've got music from all over North America plus Jamaica and South Africa, we get some hillbilly boogie played on a Croatian folk instrument called the Tamburitza, we'll hear more Blue Moon Marquee from their New Orleans Session album along with Eddy Arnold, Fats Waller, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly and a whole lot more. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Smiley Lewis - Bad Luck Blues 1957 Blue Moon Marquee - Some Ol Day 2024 Mason Dixon - I Want My Baby Back 1960 Toots And The Maytals - Time Tough 1974 Smokey Rogers and His String Band - Tamburitza Boogie 1950 The Sensational Nightingales - Another Year 1954 The Manhattan Brothers - Kilimanjaro 1956 Fats Waller - Functionizin' 1935 The Zion Travelers - Moving Up The King's Highway 1954 Eddy Arnold - It's A Sin 1947 Fathead - Move On Up 2005 Clarence Garlow - New Bon Ton Roulay 1953 Ray Charles - This Little Girl Of Mine 1955 Sticks McGhee - Blues In My Heart And Tears In My Eyes 1953 The Magic Tones - Cool Cool Baby 1953 The Famous Ward Singers - We're Gonna Have A Time 1957 Lee Andrews & The Hearts - Long Lonely Nights 1957 Buddy Holly & The Crickets - I'm Gonna Love You Too 1958 Alex Schultz With The Mighty Flyers - T Bone Jumps Again 1992