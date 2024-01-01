The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Part 1 of 2 of a talk by Vandana Shiva
Weekly Program
Dr. Vandana Shiva - physicist, seed-saver, organizer, theorist, litigator, citizen of India and of the earth.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 30, 2024, midnight
Dr. Vandana Shiva is the founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and of Navdanya, a national movement in India to protect the diversity and integrity of living resources, especially native seeds. She earned advanced degrees in philosophy of science and nuclear physics in Canada and also studied science policy and management in India.With elegant oratory, Dr. Shiva dissects the methods, the motives, and the ecological and economic results of the corporate assault on the mutual relationship between human beings and plants within the web of life. Part 1 of a two-part speech delivered in California in 2014.
Event sponsored and recorded by KPFA-FM, community radio in Berkeley, California; edited by Kellia Ramares-Watson, series editor Frieda Werden. Previously released as WINGS #41-14 Manufacturing Extinction.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues with and for community radio since 1986. For information, visit wings.org - and to pitch programs, email wingsradionews@gmail.com

00:28:48 1 Sept. 28, 2024
California, Canada
