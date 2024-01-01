Summary: Dr. Vandana Shiva is the founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and of Navdanya, a national movement in India to protect the diversity and integrity of living resources, especially native seeds. She earned advanced degrees in philosophy of science and nuclear physics in Canada and also studied science policy and management in India.With elegant oratory, Dr. Shiva dissects the methods, the motives, and the ecological and economic results of the corporate assault on the mutual relationship between human beings and plants within the web of life. Part 1 of a two-part speech delivered in California in 2014.

