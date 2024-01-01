Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from Leader, Saskatchewan, Mr. Berk Jodoin is in the house. Singer, Songwriter and Producer. His new album has just been released, called “Fly Away.” A nice mix of Indigenous country blues. This is his 3rd album, he’ll be stopping by to tell about it. Berk is featured in our current issue of the Say Magazine, read all about him at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/berk-jodion.



Enjoy music from Berk Jodoin, Jason Benoit, Janet Panic, Crystal Shawanda, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Tracy Lee Nelson, Gary Small & the Coyote' Bros, The Band Blackbird, Indigenous, Levi Platero, XIT, Blue Mountain Tribe, Saltwater Hank, Midnight Shine, Nadjiwan, Blackhawk Walters, Kelly Derrickson, Axel Krygier, Fiebre Amarilla, Khu.eex, CHANCES, Twin Flames, Darren Geffre, Julian Taylor, Celeigh Cardinal, Leela Gilday, Tracy Bone and much much more.



