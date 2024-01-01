Vandana Shiva says it is no longer climate change but climate havoc. In our second half hour, U. of California Distinguished Professor Michael Prather explains methane stays in the atmosphere longer than we were told. Dr. Michael Polanyi on logging industry myths Canada tells the world, more self-delusion on real emissions driving disruption in the atmosphere. Im Alex Smith with three interviews, lets go.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Short news clip: Marina Jurica CBS News 240925
The 1 hour version has a brief clip of Dr. Michael Mann, Penn State, on CNN 9.27.24 Briana Keilor show explaining sudden Hurricane Helene.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:59 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.