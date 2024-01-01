The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
real stories behind disaster
Weekly Program
Vandana Shive, Michael Prather, Michael Polanyi
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 29, 2024, midnight
Vandana Shiva says it is no longer climate change but climate havoc. In our second half hour, U. of California Distinguished Professor Michael Prather explains methane stays in the atmosphere longer than we were told. Dr. Michael Polanyi on logging industry myths Canada tells the world, more self-delusion on real emissions driving disruption in the atmosphere. Im Alex Smith with three interviews, lets go.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Short news clip: Marina Jurica CBS News 240925

The 1 hour version has a brief clip of Dr. Michael Mann, Penn State, on CNN 9.27.24 Briana Keilor show explaining sudden Hurricane Helene.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:59 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

  View Script
    
  View Script
    
  View Script
    
