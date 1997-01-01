Serge Bulat is an electronic musician originally from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border who's now based in Virginia; you'll hear two 48-minute mixes he created for Global A Go-Go, including sounds from his home countries plus Kurdistan, Palestine, Japan, Africa and more, and also three songs from his new album Omorphita Cornershop
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Mahlukat & Ivan Shopov | Turkey-Poland-Bulgaria | Dost Kervanı (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Dhumavati | Etheraudio | 2022 Baran Bozyel | Turkey | Dîlber | Çûka Reş | Kom Müzik | 2019 Piers Faccini | England UK | Dunya (Léonie Pernet remix) | Dunya Remixes | No Format / Beating Drum | 2021 Cafe Aman İstanbul | Turkey | Aeroplano Tha Paro & Telgrafın Telleri | Fasl-ı Rembetiko | Kalan Müzik | 2012 Giorgos Hatziadoniou | Greece | Fotiá Tha Válo Na Kaó | Tragoudia Apo Tis 45 Strofes | Minos | 1997 Hojsak & Novosel | Croatia | Grličica Grkovala | Grličica Grkovala - Single | Croatia | 2021 Danaga | Romania-Moldova | Trece-Un Nouraș (feat. Surorile Osoianu) | Am N-Aripi | self-released | 2013 Baloji x Mayra Andrade | RD Congo-Belgium-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Matrone - A Colors Show | Matrone - A Colors Show - Single | COLORSxSTUDIOS | 2023 A-WA | Israel | Makhada Min Thahab | Bayti Fi Rasi | Kame'a Music | 2019 Loredana Groza | Romania | Jampa 3 - Șatra În Asfințit | Made In Romanie | Mediapro Music | 2007 Yoshida Brothers | Japan | Ayumi | Move | Domo Music Group | 2000 Yaşar Gaga | Turkey | Ceylan (Mustafa Ceceli versiyon) (feat. Tarkan, Sezen Aksu) | Alakasız Şarkılar, Vol. 1 | Poll Production | 2017 Șatra B.E.N.Z. | Romania | Ce Ne Pasă Nouă (feat. Loredana) | O.$.O.D. IV | Seek Music | 2019 Ivan Shopov & Avigeya | Bulgaria | Yane (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Kanatitsa | Etheraudio | 2017 Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Vrzka (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024
Danaga | Romania-Moldova | Intreaba Muntele (feat. Surorile Osoianu) | Am N-Aripi | self-released | 2013 DJ Vadim | Russia-England UK-Australia | Black Is The Night pt 3 (feat. Kathrin deBoer & Belleruche) | Soundcatcher 2.0 | King Dada Sounds | 2024 Gulaza | Israel-Yemen | Ya Atishi | Ya Mehija | self-released | 2018 Ana Moura | Portugal | Mázia | Casa Guilhermina | self-released | 2022 Jabidii & Ayuni Nyapolo | Kenya | Miel Matin | Miel Matin - Single | Weka Tick | 2024 Mayra Andrade | Cabo Verde-Portugal | Limitason | Manga | Sony Music | 2019 Howie Lee | China | Mantra of Manjushri 文殊菩萨心咒 | At The Drolma Wesel-Ling Monastery | Mais Um | 2024 Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Üç Kız Bir Ana | Kar Yağar | Bongo Joe | 2019 Akram Abdulfattah | Palestine | Masafer Yatta | Masafer Yatta - Single | Levantine Music | 2024 Abdelli | Algeria | Adarghal (The Blind In Spirit) | New Moon | Real World | 1995 Conan Osíris | Portugal | Ave Lagrima | Adoro Bolos | AVNL | 2017 The Halluci Nation | Canada | Look At This (Remix) | A Tribe Called Red | Radicalized | 2013 Tamada | Georgia | Jinit | 9 Deadly Sins For Tamada | Alt Orient | 2024 DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Torokh | Alambari | self-released | 2020