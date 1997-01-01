The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 30, 2024, midnight
Serge Bulat is an electronic musician originally from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border who's now based in Virginia; you'll hear two 48-minute mixes he created for Global A Go-Go, including sounds from his home countries plus Kurdistan, Palestine, Japan, Africa and more, and also three songs from his new album Omorphita Cornershop
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Mahlukat & Ivan Shopov | Turkey-Poland-Bulgaria | Dost Kervanı (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Dhumavati | Etheraudio | 2022
Baran Bozyel | Turkey | Dîlber | Çûka Reş | Kom Müzik | 2019
Piers Faccini | England UK | Dunya (Léonie Pernet remix) | Dunya Remixes | No Format / Beating Drum | 2021
Cafe Aman İstanbul | Turkey | Aeroplano Tha Paro & Telgrafın Telleri | Fasl-ı Rembetiko | Kalan Müzik | 2012
Giorgos Hatziadoniou | Greece | Fotiá Tha Válo Na Kaó | Tragoudia Apo Tis 45 Strofes | Minos | 1997
Hojsak & Novosel | Croatia | Grličica Grkovala | Grličica Grkovala - Single | Croatia | 2021
Danaga | Romania-Moldova | Trece-Un Nouraș (feat. Surorile Osoianu) | Am N-​Aripi | self-released | 2013
Baloji x Mayra Andrade | RD Congo-Belgium-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Matrone - A Colors Show | Matrone - A Colors Show - Single | COLORSxSTUDIOS | 2023
A-WA | Israel | Makhada Min Thahab | Bayti Fi Rasi | Kame'a Music | 2019
Loredana Groza | Romania | Jampa 3 - Șatra În Asfințit | Made In Romanie | Mediapro Music | 2007
Yoshida Brothers | Japan | Ayumi | Move | Domo Music Group | 2000
Yaşar Gaga | Turkey | Ceylan (Mustafa Ceceli versiyon) (feat. Tarkan, Sezen Aksu) | Alakasız Şarkılar, Vol. 1 | Poll Production | 2017
Șatra B.E.N.Z. | Romania | Ce Ne Pasă Nouă (feat. Loredana) | O.$.O.D. IV | Seek Music | 2019
Ivan Shopov & Avigeya | Bulgaria | Yane (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Kanatitsa | Etheraudio | 2017
Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Vrzka (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024

Danaga | Romania-Moldova | Intreaba Muntele (feat. Surorile Osoianu) | Am N-​Aripi | self-released | 2013
DJ Vadim | Russia-England UK-Australia | Black Is The Night pt 3 (feat. Kathrin deBoer & Belleruche) | Soundcatcher 2.0 | King Dada Sounds | 2024
Gulaza | Israel-Yemen | Ya Atishi | Ya Mehija | self-released | 2018
Ana Moura | Portugal | Mázia | Casa Guilhermina | self-released | 2022
Jabidii & Ayuni Nyapolo | Kenya | Miel Matin | Miel Matin - Single | Weka Tick | 2024
Mayra Andrade | Cabo Verde-Portugal | Limitason | Manga | Sony Music | 2019
Howie Lee | China | Mantra of Manjushri 文殊菩萨心咒 | At The Drolma Wesel-Ling Monastery | Mais Um | 2024
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Üç Kız Bir Ana | Kar Yağar | Bongo Joe | 2019
Akram Abdulfattah | Palestine | Masafer Yatta | Masafer Yatta - Single | Levantine Music | 2024
Abdelli | Algeria | Adarghal (The Blind In Spirit) | New Moon | Real World | 1995
Conan Osíris | Portugal | Ave Lagrima | Adoro Bolos | AVNL | 2017
The Halluci Nation | Canada | Look At This (Remix) | A Tribe Called Red | Radicalized | 2013
Tamada | Georgia | Jinit | 9 Deadly Sins For Tamada | Alt Orient | 2024
DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Torokh | Alambari | self-released | 2020

Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Crossing | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024
Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Nekyia | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Sept. 29, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 