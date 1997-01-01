September 29, 2024: Serge Bulat's Cornershop mixes

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 30, 2024, midnight

Summary: Serge Bulat is an electronic musician originally from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border who's now based in Virginia; you'll hear two 48-minute mixes he created for Global A Go-Go, including sounds from his home countries plus Kurdistan, Palestine, Japan, Africa and more, and also three songs from his new album Omorphita Cornershop

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Mahlukat & Ivan Shopov | Turkey-Poland-Bulgaria | Dost Kervanı (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Dhumavati | Etheraudio | 2022

Baran Bozyel | Turkey | Dîlber | Çûka Reş | Kom Müzik | 2019

Piers Faccini | England UK | Dunya (Léonie Pernet remix) | Dunya Remixes | No Format / Beating Drum | 2021

Cafe Aman İstanbul | Turkey | Aeroplano Tha Paro & Telgrafın Telleri | Fasl-ı Rembetiko | Kalan Müzik | 2012

Giorgos Hatziadoniou | Greece | Fotiá Tha Válo Na Kaó | Tragoudia Apo Tis 45 Strofes | Minos | 1997

Hojsak & Novosel | Croatia | Grličica Grkovala | Grličica Grkovala - Single | Croatia | 2021

Danaga | Romania-Moldova | Trece-Un Nouraș (feat. Surorile Osoianu) | Am N-​Aripi | self-released | 2013

Baloji x Mayra Andrade | RD Congo-Belgium-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Matrone - A Colors Show | Matrone - A Colors Show - Single | COLORSxSTUDIOS | 2023

A-WA | Israel | Makhada Min Thahab | Bayti Fi Rasi | Kame'a Music | 2019

Loredana Groza | Romania | Jampa 3 - Șatra În Asfințit | Made In Romanie | Mediapro Music | 2007

Yoshida Brothers | Japan | Ayumi | Move | Domo Music Group | 2000

Yaşar Gaga | Turkey | Ceylan (Mustafa Ceceli versiyon) (feat. Tarkan, Sezen Aksu) | Alakasız Şarkılar, Vol. 1 | Poll Production | 2017

Șatra B.E.N.Z. | Romania | Ce Ne Pasă Nouă (feat. Loredana) | O.$.O.D. IV | Seek Music | 2019

Ivan Shopov & Avigeya | Bulgaria | Yane (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Kanatitsa | Etheraudio | 2017

Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Vrzka (feat. Theodosii Spassov) | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024



Danaga | Romania-Moldova | Intreaba Muntele (feat. Surorile Osoianu) | Am N-​Aripi | self-released | 2013

DJ Vadim | Russia-England UK-Australia | Black Is The Night pt 3 (feat. Kathrin deBoer & Belleruche) | Soundcatcher 2.0 | King Dada Sounds | 2024

Gulaza | Israel-Yemen | Ya Atishi | Ya Mehija | self-released | 2018

Ana Moura | Portugal | Mázia | Casa Guilhermina | self-released | 2022

Jabidii & Ayuni Nyapolo | Kenya | Miel Matin | Miel Matin - Single | Weka Tick | 2024

Mayra Andrade | Cabo Verde-Portugal | Limitason | Manga | Sony Music | 2019

Howie Lee | China | Mantra of Manjushri 文殊菩萨心咒 | At The Drolma Wesel-Ling Monastery | Mais Um | 2024

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Üç Kız Bir Ana | Kar Yağar | Bongo Joe | 2019

Akram Abdulfattah | Palestine | Masafer Yatta | Masafer Yatta - Single | Levantine Music | 2024

Abdelli | Algeria | Adarghal (The Blind In Spirit) | New Moon | Real World | 1995

Conan Osíris | Portugal | Ave Lagrima | Adoro Bolos | AVNL | 2017

The Halluci Nation | Canada | Look At This (Remix) | A Tribe Called Red | Radicalized | 2013

Tamada | Georgia | Jinit | 9 Deadly Sins For Tamada | Alt Orient | 2024

DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Torokh | Alambari | self-released | 2020



Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Crossing | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024

Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Nekyia | Omorphita Cornershop | self-released | 2024



