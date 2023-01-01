Alok Beyond the Binary & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 09-30-24

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Alok Vaid-Menon; Urvashi Vaid.

Summary: Alok Vaid-Menon challenges the gender masquerade; Thailand’s king royally assents to marriage equality, Russian lawmakers ban adoptions to pro-queer countries, Texas A.G. Ken Paxton challenges a federal rule to protect queer kids in foster care, banning books in U.S. public schools skyrockets in 2023-24, the FBI reports a spike in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in 2023, and research confirms that suicides rise with anti-trans legislation.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by David Hunt & Michael LeBeau. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor, with the assistance of Daniel Huecias. Additional material: James Cameron Mitchell. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: James Cameron Mitchell; Tom Petty; Julian Winter.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

