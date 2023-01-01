Alok Vaid-Menon challenges the gender masquerade; Thailand’s king royally assents to marriage equality, Russian lawmakers ban adoptions to pro-queer countries, Texas A.G. Ken Paxton challenges a federal rule to protect queer kids in foster care, banning books in U.S. public schools skyrockets in 2023-24, the FBI reports a spike in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in 2023, and research confirms that suicides rise with anti-trans legislation. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by David Hunt & Michael LeBeau. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor, with the assistance of Daniel Huecias. Additional material: James Cameron Mitchell. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: James Cameron Mitchell; Tom Petty; Julian Winter. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
