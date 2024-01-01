The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Fall-In(strumentals) 2019
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Oct. 1, 2024, midnight
1. 75 - Funky DL
2. Communism - No I.D.
3. Forgetting Again - Ideism
4. Love - 88-Keys
5. Get Back - J-Ideas
6. Stakes Is High - Dela
7. Braggin' and Boastin' - Sound Providers
8. Fate - Yutaka Hirasaka
9. Outlines - kuranes
10. Autobahn - AK420
11. Promises - Tarike Sabar
12. Shopan - Woodnot
13. Simplicity - L'indécis
14. sleepeatbalance - Smuv
15. It's All About You (Not About Me) remix - The Roots
16. Sorry - Swon
17. Cypress - middle school, Aso
18. Little Shells - Mujo Hakone
19. Straight Off Da Head - Lord Jamar
20. Ode - jhfly
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Oct. 1, 2024
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:57
(79.6MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 