Summary: 1. 75 - Funky DL

2. Communism - No I.D.

3. Forgetting Again - Ideism

4. Love - 88-Keys

5. Get Back - J-Ideas

6. Stakes Is High - Dela

7. Braggin' and Boastin' - Sound Providers

8. Fate - Yutaka Hirasaka

9. Outlines - kuranes

10. Autobahn - AK420

11. Promises - Tarike Sabar

12. Shopan - Woodnot

13. Simplicity - L'indécis

14. sleepeatbalance - Smuv

15. It's All About You (Not About Me) remix - The Roots

16. Sorry - Swon

17. Cypress - middle school, Aso

18. Little Shells - Mujo Hakone

19. Straight Off Da Head - Lord Jamar

20. Ode - jhfly



