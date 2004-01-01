The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Tom Bonier + Doris Kearns Goodwin
 Sea Change Radio
Oct. 1, 2024, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, more of our discussion with Democratic strategist and data analyst Tom Bonier. In this part of the conversation, we talk about the importance of a political campaign’s so-called “ground game,” look at the predictive value of early voting numbers, and examine whether Donald Trump would actually have steamrolled Joe Biden as so many were assuming. Then, we take a peek back at our 2019 interview with Doris Kearns Goodwin to learn a thing or two about leadership.
Track: Afro Life
Artist: Sidewinder
Album: Flight EP
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

Track: The Revolution Starts Now
Artist: Steve Earle
Album: The Revolution Starts Now
Label: Artemis Records
Year: 2004

00:29:00 1 Oct. 1, 2024
San Francisco
