Summary: Hassan Nasrallah led Hezbollah in Lebanon for more than three decades and made it into a military and political force. Nasrallah's killing in a massive Israeli air attack in a southern suburb of Beirut raises fears of a dangerous expansion of Israel’s wars - even more deeply involving the U.S.



Alastair Crooke was a ranking figure in both British Intelligence with MI6 and European Union diplomacy. His specialty is political Islam. He was interviewed by Judge Andrew Napolitano on his channel: Judging Freedom on Sept. 30, 2024.



DATE: - Streamed live on Sep 30, 2024.

