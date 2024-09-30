The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
The former British diplomat Alastair Crooke is interviewed by Judge Andrew Napolitano
Alastair Crooke
 Maria Gilardin
Oct. 2, 2024
Hassan Nasrallah led Hezbollah in Lebanon for more than three decades and made it into a military and political force. Nasrallah's killing in a massive Israeli air attack in a southern suburb of Beirut raises fears of a dangerous expansion of Israel’s wars - even more deeply involving the U.S.

Alastair Crooke was a ranking figure in both British Intelligence with MI6 and European Union diplomacy. His specialty is political Islam. He was interviewed by Judge Andrew Napolitano on his channel: Judging Freedom on Sept. 30, 2024.

DATE: - Streamed live on Sep 30, 2024.
CREDIT: Andrew Napolitano’s podcast channel: Judging Freedom
The longer interview is posted on Napolitano’s podcast channel, Judging Freedom, under the title: Alastair Crooke: Netanyahu Gambles on Slaughter

