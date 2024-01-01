The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Israel's Deadly Terror in Lebanon. A Revolutionary Campaign to Change the World. Plus, Bob Avakian, What is Capitalism? Part 2
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Oct. 2, 2024, midnight
Introduction, We Have 2 Choices. Rafael Kadaris On Israel's Deadly Airstrikes & Brutal Terror Against the People in Lebanon. Sunsara Taylor & Rafael Kadaris on the campaign to Get ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ Everywhere, including experience taking this campaign to students starting the Fall semester. Commodities & Capitalism (an excerpt from a 2003 speech by Bob Avakian). Outernational, “Welcome to the Revolution.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 23:43 and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-241002 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 2, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 