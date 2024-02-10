Summary: The first part of today’s show covers a few recent stories that call into question whether or not Black people’s rights are respected by law enforcement in this country. We have a dialogue about where respect ends and abuse of power begins insofar as Black people are concerned.



In the second part of the show, we discuss capital punishment and how erroneous the processes can be in determining whether or not people should pay for their crimes with their lives. We also examine how disproportionately this error rate affects Black people on death row.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights Matthew Alexander Henson—the Black man who is likely the true first man to reach the North Pole.

