The first part of today’s show covers a few recent stories that call into question whether or not Black people’s rights are respected by law enforcement in this country. We have a dialogue about where respect ends and abuse of power begins insofar as Black people are concerned.
In the second part of the show, we discuss capital punishment and how erroneous the processes can be in determining whether or not people should pay for their crimes with their lives. We also examine how disproportionately this error rate affects Black people on death row.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights Matthew Alexander Henson—the Black man who is likely the true first man to reach the North Pole.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.