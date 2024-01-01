Summary: Austrian voters join trend, want to end conflict with Russia; the socialist opposition in France is critical of NATO and supporting Palestinians & Chinese were invited to inauguration of Mexico’s president—Canada remains in America’s pocket.



Item: We play a clip of Trump saying he gave the Golan Heights (U.S. recognition of Israel’s claim to Syrian territory) as a personal gift to casino magnate, Sheldon Adelson. What is noteworthy about the episode, the Democrats have not commented on this bit of mad personal hubris, because it was a favour to Israel.