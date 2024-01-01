The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
QUBIC Labs' Mission with John O'Keefe
5
Kyle Hedman, John O'Keeffe
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
QUBIC Labs Co-founder John O'Keefe discusses the establishment and mission of QUBIC Labs, focusing on its role in supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. The discussion covers the transformative potential of blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrency, and groundbreaking projects such as blockchain-based municipal bonds. The episode also highlights the importance of collaboration and QUBIC Labs' vision to drive technology job growth and economic development in Massachusetts.
LINKS:
QUBIC Labs ⁠https://qubiclabs.com/⁠
Boston Blockchain Week ⁠https://bostonblockchainweek.com/⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
Contact Qubiclabspodcast for permission to broadcast

Building The Future Download Program Podcast
00:28:40 1 Sept. 13, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
  View Script
    
 00:28:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 