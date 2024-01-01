QUBIC Labs Co-founder John O'Keefe discusses the establishment and mission of QUBIC Labs, focusing on its role in supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. The discussion covers the transformative potential of blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrency, and groundbreaking projects such as blockchain-based municipal bonds. The episode also highlights the importance of collaboration and QUBIC Labs' vision to drive technology job growth and economic development in Massachusetts.
