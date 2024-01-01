Summary: Gianluca Denovi, PhD shares his inspiring journey from Italy to Boston, blending his academic expertise in robotics with real-world experiences in the healthcare industry. His passion for improving healthcare data ownership led to the creation of Circular Protocol, a decentralized platform built on blockchain technology and an innovative proof of reputation consensus mechanism. Gianluca dives deep into the integration of AI and blockchain in healthcare, while reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, the lessons learned from previous ventures, and the critical role of community in driving success.