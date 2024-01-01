The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Dr. Gianluca De Novi
5
Kyle Hedman, Dr. Gianluca De Novi
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
Gianluca Denovi, PhD shares his inspiring journey from Italy to Boston, blending his academic expertise in robotics with real-world experiences in the healthcare industry. His passion for improving healthcare data ownership led to the creation of Circular Protocol, a decentralized platform built on blockchain technology and an innovative proof of reputation consensus mechanism. Gianluca dives deep into the integration of AI and blockchain in healthcare, while reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, the lessons learned from previous ventures, and the critical role of community in driving success.
LINKS:
Circular Protocol ⁠https://www.circulardataprotocol.org/⁠
YouTube ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CircularProtocol⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
Contact Qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

The Future of Healthcare Data Download Program Podcast
00:35:52 1 Sept. 13, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
  View Script
    
 00:35:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 