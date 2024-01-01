The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Mark Lurie
5
Kyle Hedman, Mark Lurie
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
Mark Lurie shares his path to becoming a leader in crypto and blockchain technology. He offers insights on how immigration influences economies, his experiences in decentralized finance (DeFi), and the obstacles faced by decentralized exchanges. Mark also discusses the innovations behind Clipper Exchange, the growing importance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), and the evolving role of stablecoins. Emphasizing the need for clear definitions in the crypto world, he highlights the importance of educating newcomers to simplify complex blockchain concepts.
LINKS:
Shipyard Software ⁠https://www.shipyardsoftware.org/⁠
Clipper ⁠https://clipper.exchange/⁠
MIDAO ⁠https://www.midao.org/⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/⁠
Contact qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Decentralized Finance, DAOs, and the Future of Crypto Download Program Podcast
00:33:25 1 Sept. 13, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
  View Script
    
 00:33:25  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 