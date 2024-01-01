The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Angel Investing and Collaboration w/ Ken Mooney
Kyle Hedman, Ken Mooney
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
Ken Mooney explores the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, focusing on the role of angel investing in supporting startups and the critical importance of mentorship and collaboration in driving innovation. The discussion covers the challenges startups face in the blockchain space, the need for inclusion in fintech, and the growing demand for regulatory frameworks in the crypto industry. Insights from teaching blockchain at Suffolk University emphasize the value of learning from failures and harnessing the collective wisdom of teams to build successful ventures.
LINKS:
Chain Reaction ⁠https://www.chainreactionboston.com/⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
