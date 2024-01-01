Summary: Ken Mooney explores the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, focusing on the role of angel investing in supporting startups and the critical importance of mentorship and collaboration in driving innovation. The discussion covers the challenges startups face in the blockchain space, the need for inclusion in fintech, and the growing demand for regulatory frameworks in the crypto industry. Insights from teaching blockchain at Suffolk University emphasize the value of learning from failures and harnessing the collective wisdom of teams to build successful ventures.