Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Annelise Osborne
5
Kyle Hedman, Annelise Osborn
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
Annalise Osborne delves into the growing intersection of blockchain technology and traditional finance. They explore the evolution of digital assets, the challenges major financial institutions face when adopting blockchain, and how younger generations are driving a shift towards digital solutions.
The conversation highlights the crucial role of education and regulation in fostering institutional adoption and examines Kadena’s innovative approach to overcoming these challenges. They also discuss the future of digital identity and the exciting potential of tokenization in private investments, providing key insights into where finance and blockchain are headed.
Perfect for anyone curious about blockchain adoption, digital transformation in finance, and the future of financial technologies.
LINKS:
From Hoodies to Suits: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Hoodies-Suits-Innovating-Digital-Traditional/dp/B0D5ZRYD8H⁠
Twitter: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/annelise-osborne-7611176/⁠
Kadena: ⁠https://www.kadena.io/⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
Contact qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

00:38:44 1 Sept. 13, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
