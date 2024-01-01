Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- Julian Assange made his first public address since leaving prison to a hearing of the Human Rights Committee of the Council of Europe in France. He maintains that he pled guilty to the basic methods of journalism. Excerpts from his address and some analysis.



From FRANCE- An interview with Tim Dawson, General-Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists. 10% of the journalists in Gaza have been killed, an shocking record in a war. He discuss the reliability of coverage of a war if those on the ground covering it are being killed. Then a review of the Israeli press from Thursday.



From JAPAN- Israel bombed many targets in Yemen in retaliation for an intercepted ballistic missile fired in support of Gaza and Lebanon. Hassan Nasrallah, a leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, was assassinated by a bomb from Israel intensifying the war. UN personnel have been present near the Israel Lebanon border since 1978, with 10,000 present last month. World leaders are urging Israel and Iran to back away from further escalation.



From CUBA- Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the first female president in the history of Mexico. UN satellite research discovered that 2/3rds of the buildings and agricultural fields in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or significantly damaged by Israel. Another report on Julian Assange speaking to the Human Rights Committee of the Council of Europe.



“ If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

--Desmond Tutu



