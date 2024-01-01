Summary: Katie shares her remarkable journey into blockchain that began at Fidelity Investments, where she played a key role in early blockchain experimentation. She recounts the evolution of Fidelity's blockchain initiatives and the growing impact of cryptocurrency in addressing crisis situations.

Now at Coinmetrics, Katie focuses on data innovation in the crypto ecosystem. She discusses the challenges of data aggregation, offers reflections on stablecoins, and highlights the importance of risk management in the fast-evolving crypto market.

This conversation is perfect for listeners interested in the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency data, and the future of finance.

