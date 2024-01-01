The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Katie Chase
Kyle Hedman, Katie Chase
Oct. 4, 2024, midnight
Katie shares her remarkable journey into blockchain that began at Fidelity Investments, where she played a key role in early blockchain experimentation. She recounts the evolution of Fidelity's blockchain initiatives and the growing impact of cryptocurrency in addressing crisis situations.
Now at Coinmetrics, Katie focuses on data innovation in the crypto ecosystem. She discusses the challenges of data aggregation, offers reflections on stablecoins, and highlights the importance of risk management in the fast-evolving crypto market.
This conversation is perfect for listeners interested in the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency data, and the future of finance.
LINKS:
Coin Metrics: ⁠https://www.coinmetrics.io/⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
contact qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

