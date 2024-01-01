The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Rusty Matveev
5
Kyle Hedman, Rusty Matveev
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
Rusty Matveev discusses the growing intersection of blockchain technology and traditional finance, focusing on the evolution of digital assets and the hurdles of institutional adoption. He highlights the critical need for education and regulation and shares insights into Calaxy's innovative approach to tackling these challenges.
Rusty also explores the generational shift as younger audiences increasingly adopt digital finance solutions. The conversation wraps up with forward-looking insights on the future of digital identity and the transformative potential of tokenization in private investments.
Perfect for those interested in blockchain adoption, the future of digital assets, and the impact of tokenization on the financial landscape.
LINKS:
Calaxy: ⁠https://calaxy.com/⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
Contact qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Digital Assets, Adoption, and Tokenization Download Program Podcast
00:36:31 1 Oct. 5, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
  View Script
    
 00:36:31  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 